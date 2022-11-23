Gerald Levine

Gerald “Gerry” Levine, of Chevy Chase, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 13. He was 93. Gerry grew up in New Jersey, graduated from Syracuse University and received an MBA from Harvard. He served as a captain in the Coast Guard. He was also a longtime member of the Alexandria Harmonizers, an award-winning a cappella ensemble.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Margo Smith-Levine (nee Fleer); children, Lee Levine (Ann Neumann), Andy Levine (Lisa Monahan), Jeff Levine (Wendy) and Heidi White (Guy); grandchildren Alina (Travis), Sarah, Max (Rachel), Eli, Lucian, Andrea (Ryan), Hannah, Sophie and Jack; and great-grandson, Levi.Contributions may be sent to Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Road, Rockville, MD 20850.