Gerald Silverman, of Takoma Park, passed away on Oct. 31. Husband of Joan Meier, brother of Daniel Silverman, and father of Emily Silverman and Penina Meier-Silverman. He was a leader of The Mankind Project Northeast Region and a member, mentor and lay leader at Temple Shalom in Chevy Chase.

