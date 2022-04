Gertrude Friedman Geiger, of Rockville, died on April 12. She was 98. A native Washingtonian, she was happily married to Jason until his death in 2011. Devoted sister of Faye Faigen and the late Mildred Bender; mother of Mark (Alexandra), Esther (Joel), Joan (Jacob), Beth (Carl) and Amy Sarah (Boaz); grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of two. Donations may be made to a liberal charity of your choice.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel