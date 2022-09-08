Gertrude A. “Gert” Miller

Gertrude A. Miller, of Silver Spring, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, at the age of 97. Gertrude was born on Nov. 6, 1924, in New York City

and graduated high school by the age of 16. Gert attended New York City College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business. She worked as a professional buyer in New York City’s fashion district and met the love of her life, Joseph Miller, on a blind date. She married Joe on Jan. 1, 1948, moving to Washington, D.C., and then to Silver Spring in 1955.

Gert worked for years teaching as a substitute for the Montgomery County School system, specializing in teaching hearing impaired students for whom she learned sign language.

She was predeceased by her parents; older brother, Sam; husband Joseph; sisters, Dora and Lilly, and her son-in-law, Jeffrey Dunn. She was also predeceased by her second husband, George Kaplan.

She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Dunn of Ellicott City; daughter Lynn Hardcastle (Jack) of Glen Gardner, N.J.; and son, Steven Miller (Lou Ann Craner) of Bethesda. Gert loved her five grandchildren, Eric, Michael, Erin, John and Jolie and was delighted to be a great-grandmother of seven. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Donations may be sent to Montgomery County Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.