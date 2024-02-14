On Feb. 7, Gertrude “Trudy” Candler Gass, 96, died with grace and dignity surrounded by her adoring family in Rockville, Md. She was a long-time resident of Potomac, Md. Trudy was born in Boston, MA, on Jan. 12, 1928. She is the beloved daughter of the late Julius and Ida Candler. In 1946, she married Saul I. Gass, the eternal love of her life. Together, they enjoyed a long and joyful 66-year marriage until Saul’s passing in 2013.

Trudy is survived by her loving son Ronald Gass (Johanna Pfund) of Scottsdale, AZ, and daughter Joyce Gass (Ellie Josephs) of Santa Monica, CA; and her granddaughter Arianna Gass of Philadelphia, PA. Also surviving to cherish her memory is her brother Edward Candler. Preceding Trudy in death were her dear sisters Lillian Gale, Evelyn Fox and Rosalyn Weinberg and brothers Arnold and Gerald Candler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Trudy’s name to the Jewish Social Service Agency at jssa.org/donate.