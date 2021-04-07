Gloria Posner Asrael, of Columbia, passed away on March 31. She was 79. She is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Jeffry Borten. Gloria, the eldest of nine children, is survived by siblings, Sandra P. (Stanley) Neuhauser, Merna (John) Galassi, Pamela Joy Posner, Ronald Alan Posner, Wendi Posner Grosshandler (Steven Grosshandler), Terry J. Posner Seidel (Eugene Seidel) and Gary S. (Joanie) Posner. In addition, she is survived by a sister-in-law, Lea Posner, many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Aaron R. Asrael, and by her loving parents, Shirley (Smelkinson) and Leroy Posner; brother, Neil Michael Posner; and Aaron’s sister, June (Asrael), and brother-in-law, Joe Kimmel.

Gloria was a high school English teacher in Baltimore City, having studied at the University of Miami, and received her bachelor of science degree from University of Maryland. Later, she worked for the United States Commerce Department. Donations may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation or Parkinson’s Foundation. Services by Sol Levinson & Bros.