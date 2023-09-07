On Aug. 26, Gloria Sterling died peacefully at her home in Bethesda at age 100. She was predeceased in 2015 by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Harold Sterling. She is survived by her son, Richard Sterling of Naples, Fla.; her daughter, Janet Abramson (Jeffrey), of Potomac; two loving grandchildren, Laurie Kuntz (Stuart) and Michael Abramson (Catherine); four great- grandchildren, Michelle Kuntz, Ari Kuntz, Hailey Abramson and William Abramson; her sister, Ruth Goldstein; and her brother, Michael Flyer (Ellie). Donations may be made to Washington Hebrew Congregation.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel