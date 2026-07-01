Editorial: God Bless America

Every Fourth of July, Americans gather beneath fireworks and flags to celebrate a remarkable idea. Not that America is perfect. Not that its history is without blemish. Not that it has always lived up to its ideals.

Rather, that 250 years ago, a new nation was founded on the belief that individual liberty is not granted by government but belongs to every person by right. That idea remains revolutionary.

Americans sometimes lose sight of how unusual our national experience has been. We focus, understandably, on our divisions, disappointments and deficiencies. We argue about politics, culture and history. We worry that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Yet Independence Day invites us to step back and consider the larger picture.

In just two and a half centuries, the United States has become the world’s leading economic, military and cultural power. More important than its strength has been its influence. No nation has done more to advance the cause of democratic self-government and individual liberty. America has not always acted wisely or consistently, but generation after generation, people around the world have looked to this country as a symbol of freedom and opportunity.

That achievement deserves recognition. So does a simple truth that is often overlooked: for all our complaints, relatively few Americans wish to live anywhere else. That is not because life here is perfect. It is because most Americans understand, whether consciously or not, that the freedoms and opportunities they enjoy are rare in human history and still rare in much of the world today.

For American Jews, that reality carries special meaning. The Jewish experience in America is one of the great success stories of modern history. Here, Jews found something our ancestors rarely enjoyed for long: the opportunity to live openly as Jews while participating fully in the life of the nation.

American Jews have built synagogues, schools, charities and communal institutions. They have served in government, on courts, in universities, in business and in the armed forces. They have achieved extraordinary success without being required to surrender their faith or identity.

We should never take that for granted. History teaches how quickly attitudes toward minorities can change. Jews know that lesson well. We have seen Jewish communities flourish and disappear. We have witnessed how rapidly acceptance can give way to suspicion and hostility. The rise in antisemitism in recent years serves as a reminder that no society is immune from prejudice.

Yet even in this difficult moment, America remains one of the safest, freest and most welcoming homes Jews have ever known. That is not merely a blessing for Jews. It is a testament to the enduring strength of the American experiment itself.

Patriotism does not require us to ignore our nation’s flaws. It requires us to recognize its achievements as well. Love of country is not the belief that America is perfect. It is gratitude for what America has made possible.

As we celebrate Independence Day, that gratitude is worth expressing. Gratitude for the freedoms we inherited. Gratitude for the opportunities we enjoy. Gratitude for a nation that continues, however imperfectly, to strive toward its highest ideals.

Two hundred and fifty years after its birth, America remains something rare in human history: a country that people still hope to join rather than escape. That is worth celebrating.

God bless America.