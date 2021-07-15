Golde Joan Steiner Lubman Feldman, of Richmond, died on June 29. She was 91. Mrs. Feldman was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Duke University and earned a master of humanities degree from the University of Richmond. She had a long life of accomplishment, generosity and joy in her native Richmond and as a longtime resident of Rockville. Mrs. Feldman often reminisced that she felt extremely fortunate to have had two long marriages, to Melvin Vernon Lubman and Samuel Feldman, who both preceded her in death. As an educator and benefactor, she established the Melvin V. Lubman Scholarship Fund awarded yearly to an undergraduate in psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2009. Survivors include four daughters, Hannah (Chris), Janet Lubman Rathner (Jeff), Laurie Lubman Hamburg (Steve) and Connie Vicoli (Stephen); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Donations be made to “Lubman Scholarship Fund” to VCU Foundation, Box 842039, Richmond, VA 23284 or vcu.edu/give.