Goldie Hema Nadkarni, 97, died peacefully on April 23 in Charlottesville. Born on Aug. 21, 1923, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Jacob and Fannie Pechenuk, and grew up in a Jewish household as the child of immigrants. She received degrees from Brooklyn College, Columbia University and University of Iowa. She also studied at American University.

She married Moreshwar (Moru), an East Indian Hindu, in 1950. They lived for more than 50 years in Bethesda. Goldie was the matriarch of a large, loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Moreshwar V. Nadkarni, and her daughter Susheela Nadkarni Fallah. She is survived by four children, Saroj Ghoting (Vinod), Nalini Nadkarni (Jack Longino), Vinay Nadkarni (Ellen Deutsch) and Mohan Nadkarni (Andrea Tribastone); 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to the Charlottesville Free Clinic (cvillefreeclinic.org).