Goldie Ziff Nussbaum, of College Heights Estates, Md., and Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Nov. 10. Goldie was born April 11, 1929, in Baltimore; was married to Paul M. Nussbaum on Dec. 18, 1949, and subsequently moved to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Predeceased by Paul Nussbaum (1997) and nephew Steve Koenigsberg (2021). Survived by her sons, Andy (Sharon) and Bill (Susan); grandchildren, Jamie, Michael, Nicole and Rachel; sister, Shula Levin (Armand); niece, Eileen Koenigsberg; nephew Alan Levin (Bonnie Richter); and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Donations may be made to the Goldie Z. Nussbaum Endowed Award in Dance at the University of Maryland (https://go.umd.edu/nussbaum).