Gordon Nathanson, 87, passed away in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Gordon was born on March 4, 1935, to David and Ann Nathanson in the Bronx, N.Y. He earned a bachelor of science degree from City College of New York and a master’s degree from Yeshiva University. He and Harriet Shapiro were married on Dec. 25, 1960. Gordon and Harriet moved to Rockville in 1970 and to Los Angeles in 2012.

Gordon worked for IBM from 1964 until his retirement in 1991. Gordon was an active member of Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac for 40 years.

He was predeceased by Harriet and is survived by their three children, Debra Nathanson, Melissa Nathanson and Jennifer Lorenzen. He is also survived by three grandchildren. Donations may be made to Congregation Har Shalom.