Group Editor – Jewish Media Division
Mid-Atlantic Media
Mid-Atlantic Media (MAM), a growing publisher of community and niche media brands, is seeking an experienced Group Editor to lead its portfolio of award-winning Jewish publications.
This leadership role is ideal for an accomplished editor who thrives in a fast-paced newsroom, can manage multiple projects simultaneously, and enjoys mentoring emerging journalists. The successful candidate will serve as both an editorial leader and a public ambassador for our publications, building relationships with Jewish communal leaders and readers throughout the region.
This is a high-energy position where a digital-first daily content strategy is combined with the demands of producing high-quality weekly magazines. The candidate will be able to commute to our Columbia, Maryland office.
Qualifications
- Minimum of five years of experience in Jewish community journalism
- Strong editing skills with the ability to work quickly and accurately in a deadline-driven environment
- Proven leadership experience managing and motivating editorial teams
- Familiarity with WordPress, social media platforms, digital photography, and video
- Ability to balance high-level editorial planning with hands-on reporting, editing, and community engagement
- Deep knowledge of and connections within the Jewish community required. No need to apply without it.
Responsibilities
Editor
- Guide reporters in developing enterprise stories, breaking news coverage, and local exclusives
- Plan editorial coverage and manage story assignments
- Monitor community developments, social media, email, and other sources for story ideas and emerging trends
- Communicate regularly with sources, community leaders, readers, and public officials
- Oversight of editing and factchecking to ensure adherence to AP Style and company editorial standards
- Maintain the highest standards of journalistic integrity and quality
Team Leader
- Lead, mentor, and develop a team of reporters and editors
- Set clear editorial expectations and foster a culture of accountability and excellence
- Assist with reporting and breaking news coverage when needed
- Drive strong digital engagement and audience growth across websites, newsletters, and social media platforms
Editorial Strategist
- Represent the publications throughout the communities
- Help expand audience reach and strengthen brand visibility
- Collaborate with company leadership on long-term editorial initiatives and growth strategies
- Work closely with the publisher to identify opportunities for innovation and expansion
Compensation
Competitive salary and benefits package.
To Apply
Please submit a cover letter, resume, and relevant work samples to cburke@midatlanticmedia.com.
No phone calls, please.