Group Editor – Jewish Media Division

Mid-Atlantic Media

Mid-Atlantic Media (MAM), a growing publisher of community and niche media brands, is seeking an experienced Group Editor to lead its portfolio of award-winning Jewish publications.

This leadership role is ideal for an accomplished editor who thrives in a fast-paced newsroom, can manage multiple projects simultaneously, and enjoys mentoring emerging journalists. The successful candidate will serve as both an editorial leader and a public ambassador for our publications, building relationships with Jewish communal leaders and readers throughout the region.

This is a high-energy position where a digital-first daily content strategy is combined with the demands of producing high-quality weekly magazines. The candidate will be able to commute to our Columbia, Maryland office.

Qualifications

Minimum of five years of experience in Jewish community journalism

Strong editing skills with the ability to work quickly and accurately in a deadline-driven environment

Proven leadership experience managing and motivating editorial teams

Familiarity with WordPress, social media platforms, digital photography, and video

Ability to balance high-level editorial planning with hands-on reporting, editing, and community engagement

Deep knowledge of and connections within the Jewish community required. No need to apply without it.

Responsibilities

Editor

Guide reporters in developing enterprise stories, breaking news coverage, and local exclusives

Plan editorial coverage and manage story assignments

Monitor community developments, social media, email, and other sources for story ideas and emerging trends

Communicate regularly with sources, community leaders, readers, and public officials

Oversight of editing and factchecking to ensure adherence to AP Style and company editorial standards

Maintain the highest standards of journalistic integrity and quality

Team Leader

Lead, mentor, and develop a team of reporters and editors

Set clear editorial expectations and foster a culture of accountability and excellence

Assist with reporting and breaking news coverage when needed

Drive strong digital engagement and audience growth across websites, newsletters, and social media platforms

Editorial Strategist

Represent the publications throughout the communities

Help expand audience reach and strengthen brand visibility

Collaborate with company leadership on long-term editorial initiatives and growth strategies

Work closely with the publisher to identify opportunities for innovation and expansion

Compensation

Competitive salary and benefits package.

To Apply

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and relevant work samples to cburke@midatlanticmedia.com.

No phone calls, please.