Group Editor – Jewish Media Division

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Group Editor – Jewish Media Division
Mid-Atlantic Media

Mid-Atlantic Media (MAM), a growing publisher of community and niche media brands, is seeking an experienced Group Editor to lead its portfolio of award-winning Jewish publications.

This leadership role is ideal for an accomplished editor who thrives in a fast-paced newsroom, can manage multiple projects simultaneously, and enjoys mentoring emerging journalists. The successful candidate will serve as both an editorial leader and a public ambassador for our publications, building relationships with Jewish communal leaders and readers throughout the region.

This is a high-energy position where a digital-first daily content strategy is combined with the demands of producing high-quality weekly magazines. The candidate will be able to commute to our Columbia, Maryland office.

Qualifications

  • Minimum of five years of experience in Jewish community journalism
  • Strong editing skills with the ability to work quickly and accurately in a deadline-driven environment
  • Proven leadership experience managing and motivating editorial teams
  • Familiarity with WordPress, social media platforms, digital photography, and video
  • Ability to balance high-level editorial planning with hands-on reporting, editing, and community engagement
  • Deep knowledge of and connections within the Jewish community required. No need to apply without it.

Responsibilities

Editor

  • Guide reporters in developing enterprise stories, breaking news coverage, and local exclusives
  • Plan editorial coverage and manage story assignments
  • Monitor community developments, social media, email, and other sources for story ideas and emerging trends
  • Communicate regularly with sources, community leaders, readers, and public officials
  • Oversight of editing and factchecking to ensure adherence to AP Style and company editorial standards
  • Maintain the highest standards of journalistic integrity and quality

Team Leader

  • Lead, mentor, and develop a team of reporters and editors
  • Set clear editorial expectations and foster a culture of accountability and excellence
  • Assist with reporting and breaking news coverage when needed
  • Drive strong digital engagement and audience growth across websites, newsletters, and social media platforms

Editorial Strategist

  • Represent the publications throughout the communities
  • Help expand audience reach and strengthen brand visibility
  • Collaborate with company leadership on long-term editorial initiatives and growth strategies
  • Work closely with the publisher to identify opportunities for innovation and expansion

Compensation

Competitive salary and benefits package.

To Apply

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and relevant work samples to cburke@midatlanticmedia.com.

No phone calls, please.

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