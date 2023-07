On July 3, Hannah Levy, of Potomac. Beloved wife of Andrew Gruhin; loving mother of Bobby Indigo Gruhin; dear daughter of Stephen Levy and Lois Zuckerman; granddaughter of Estelle Zuckerman; and cherished sister of Nora Gorenstein. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

