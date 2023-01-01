Hannukah Palooza
Photos by Susan Berger
Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon threw a holiday party for its kids — a Hanukkah Palooza — on Dec. 11. There was a LEGO Menorah build, Chanukah crafts and a pickle tasting, among the things to do.
