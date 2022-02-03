Harold ‘Hal’ Leonard Halpern

Harold Leonard Halpern, of Potomac, died peacefully on Jan 2. He was 89. He was born in Philadelphia on April 22, 1932, the son of Clara Rifka (nee Baroff) and Henry Halpern. Harold graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1954 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. His summer volunteer trips at Quaker work camps in Europe and Mexico inspired him to study law, and he received his LLB from Harvard Law School in 1957. After six months of Army training, Harold worked in Washington from 1960-2005 as a federal attorney for the IRS, SEC and DOE, with a five-year stint in Securities as the senior vice president of R.W. Pressprich in New York City.

He is survived by his first wife, Susan “Sue” (nee Levy), and his son, Aaron Jacob. He was preceded in death by his sister, Malgert Halpern Cohen, and his second wife, Harriet Lee (nee Huebner).