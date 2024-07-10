Harold Lewis Goldstein passed away on June 30 at the age of 79. He was born on Sept. 30, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York. Harold’s parents were Joseph Goldstein and Martha Rabach Goldstein. Harold graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School, The Cooper Union University and received a master’s degree from Northwestern University. Professions included civil engineering, professor at University of DC and independent web design. Harold loved animals and enjoyed rock and ice climbing, caving, skiing, horseback riding, international trekking/travel and multi-day bicycling. He is survived and loved by wife Janet Young and sister Paula Goldstein. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Foundation of The National Capital Area or Days End Farm Horse Rescue. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

