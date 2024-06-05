Harold Robert Gordon, 80, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away May 23. Born March 25, 1944 in Boston to Phil and Mollie Gordon. He is survived by his beloved children Scott Gordon and Tracey Gordon (Robert Hoffmann). He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles and Bruce.

He grew up in Quincy, Massachusetts, and in his early teens, moved to Silver Spring, Maryland. After joining the Army and being in the reserves for 10 years, he went on to help his father with their donut business, Plain-n-Fancy Donuts in the DC area.

He spent most of his life in real estate and taught many of today’s Realtors in the D.C. area. Later in life he enjoyed working at Criswell Automotive and made many good friends while there. He loved his Harley (the bike and the cat) and his granddog, Ruby.

His crazy comments, antics and loud mouth will be missed by all that knew him. Donations in his memory can be made to The National Kidney Foundation or The American Heart Association.