Harriet G. Belkin of Chevy Chase, Md., passed away peacefully on Nov. 20 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Leonard Belkin; devoted mother of Sherry Keenan, Carolee and Robert Walker, Perel Hana Belkin Sessler and Joshua Sessler, and Ilene and Ethan Lish. Harriet is also survived by grandchildren Bryan Schild, Alex Schild, Mia Walker, Julian Muller, Adin Walker, Sofie Belkin Sessler, Oscar Belkin Sessler, Mira Belkin Sessler, Nina Solomonic, Jordan Solomonic and Isaac Lish. Harriet was the loving daughter of the late Shirley and Irving Auslander; niece of the late Rose and Phil Rodin; and loving sister of the late Nora Cohen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harriet’s honor to Adas Israel Congregation at AdasIsrael.org/Give.

