Harriet Platt

Harriet Tudor Platt, age 87 of Rockville, Maryland, passed away on March 19. Beloved wife of Ira M. Platt (z”l), and cherished mother of Deborah Bluestein, Michael and Kelly Platt, Loni Kaplan (z”l) (Todd and Pam Kaplan). Devoted Bubbe to her dear grandchildren Avery Bluestein, Adam Kaplan, Jaron Kaplan, Alex Bluestein, Evan Kaplan, Derek Kaplan and Kayla Reed.

Harriet was the loving daughter of Joseph (z”l) & Lillian (z”l) Tudor, dear sister of Veda (Bernard) Engel and Sharon (Edward) Lippert.

Harriet served at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in various administrative capacities for 37 years from its founding in 1965 until her retirement in 2002.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School or B’nai Israel Congregation.