Harriet Popick Bubes, of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Chevy Chase, died on Feb. 6. Harriet was born on Jan. 13, 1931, in Newark, N.J., to Ethel and Nat Popick, of blessed memory. In 1947, after she graduated from Hillside High School, her family relocated to the Washington area where she attended the University of Maryland. In 1950, Harriet met the love of her life, David Bubes, and was immediately smitten. They married in 1951 and shared a beautiful life for 66 years.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, David C. Bubes; and survived by sons Alan (Nancy), Ronald (Lori), Mark (Amy) and Kenneth (Shara); by loving sister Dorothy Popick Block; by cherished grandchildren Erica (Michael Ruder), Samantha (Alan Weiss), Cara (Jonathan Stahl), Hillary, Nicole, Nathan, Stacy, Elizabeth, Brent, Jack, Adam and Andrew; and by her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sophie and Marley. The family would like to thank Rosemary Philp for her devotion and care given to both Harriet and David in their later years.

Harriet was very passionate about and supportive of several Jewish charitable organizations, including their synagogue, Adas Israel Congregation. In 2013, Adas Israel recognized Harriet and Dave’s lifetime contributions to the synagogue, honoring them with the Shem Tov Award.

Harriet was also an active and Lifetime Member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Hebrew Home and Hadassah.

Contributions may be made to Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St., NW, Washington, DC 20008 (adasisrael.org) or the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, 1500 E. Jefferson St., Rockville, MD 20852 (jfgh.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.