Harriet Haber passed away Dec. 15, in Frostburg, Md. She was 60. She is proceeded in death by her parents, David and Marce Haber, and her sister Naomi Haber. She is survived by her sister Lisa (Michael) Burkhard and brother, Jonathan (Tracey) Haber; nephews, David Burkhard, Michael Haber and Daniel Haber; niece, Nora (Jonathan) Hicks; and great-niece, Lane Hicks. In addition to relatives, she had many close friends whom she considered family, especially her cherished Ed Mullaney.