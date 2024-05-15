Harry Sachse, of Washington, D.C., died on Friday, May 3, at home. He was 90 years old. He was born on April 1, 1934, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and attended Louisiana State University for both college and law school.

He was a founding member of Sonosky, Chambers, Sachse, Enderson, and Perry, LLP, and spent more than 50 years as an attorney primarily focused on Native American rights. He won multiple landmark cases in front of the Supreme Court and was honored with a lifetime achievement award for Federal Indian Law by the Federal Bar Association.

He had a sharp mind and was a born storyteller. He is predeceased by his wife Elinor, whom he loved. He is survived by his children Michael and Marianna; and his grandchildren, Nora Sachse, Teddy Sachse, Elias Arbitman and Felix Arbitman.