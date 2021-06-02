Harvey Lloyd Bleicher, of Fairfax, died peacefully in his home on May 24 at the age of 78. Harvey was born to the late Frank and Mildred Bleicher on Feb. 23, 1943, in Washington, D.C. As a young man, Harvey attended Montgomery College and then entered the Navy. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in political science.

Harvey married the love of his life, Marla, in 1974. Harvey was the editor-in-chief of Army ALT Magazine. Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marla Jean Bleicher (nee Williams); his sons, Scott (Winn) and Marc (Julia) Bleicher; his brother, Ronald (Estelle) Bleicher; his seven beloved grandchildren, Benjamin, Joel, Rebecca, Madeline, Eric, William and Andrea Bleicher; and his nephew, Jeffrey Bleicher. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.