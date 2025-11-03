On Oct. 31, Harvey Ostrow of North Bethesda, Maryland, formerly of Silver Spring. Beloved husband of the late Barbara G. Ostrow. Devoted father of Brian (Esther Spodek) and Michael (Rebecca) Ostrow and the late Todd (surviving, Judith) Ostrow. Loving grandfather of Benjamin, Daniel, Alexander and Mitchell Ostrow and Rachel (Joseph) Carroll. Cherished great-grandfather of Haley Rose Carroll. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001.