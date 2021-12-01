Harvey Perlstein, of Silver Spring, passed away on Nov. 23 surrounded by family. He was 86. Harvey was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Elsie and Benjamin Perlstein. He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering and a master’s in electrical engineering from Brooklyn Polytech University.

Harvey is survived by his loving wife, Muriel; his children, Eric (Karen) Perlstein and Elana (Tom) Hoopes; and his grandchildren, Sara, Kyle, Scott, and Brooke. Contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.