Healthy Living: Supercharge Workouts With Watermelon Smoothies, Shakes

If you’re tired of the same bland protein bars and powders, there’s a tastier way to rehydrate and replenish after exercise: fresh fruit.

With a delicious solution like watermelon, you can look forward to post-workout recovery snacks, smoothies and shakes. While watermelon satisfies your sweet tooth, it’s also a nutrient-dense food, according to the FDA, which qualifies foods and beverages as nutrient-dense when they contain vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and other beneficial substances that may have positive health effects.

Plus, watermelon is 92% water, making it a delicious way to rehydrate and boost daily fluid intake since you don’t need to rely only on what you drink to meet hydration needs. Every day, you lose water through breathing, perspiring and more, and even mild dehydration can drain your energy. For your body to function properly, it’s important to replenish your water supply with water and foods that contain water.

Incorporating a variety of healthy ingredients like turmeric and kefir can help round out post-exercise recipes for both everyday athletes and active lifestyles. Consider this Watermelon Beet Post-Workout Smoothie as a convenient option for boosting energy or rehydrating after a long workout. Blend and enjoy watermelon, banana, beet, kefir and more to stay motivated day after day.

Loaded with superfood ingredients that provide a beneficial boost, a Rosy Red Superfood Smoothie combines watermelon, raspberry, hemp, kefir and agave for a perfect post-workout beverage. Or, to ensure your protein fix doesn’t become a bore, turn to a Watermelon Protein Shake that just might become your new go-to recovery drink with watermelon, mango and tart cherry juice.

To find more wellness-inspired smoothies and shakes, visit Watermelon.org.

Watermelon Beet Post-Workout Smoothie

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Servings: 2

1/2 medium cooked and peeled beet, chopped

1 cup chopped watermelon

1 banana, peeled

1/2 cup coconut water

1 cup low-fat, plain kefir

1/2 lime, peeled

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons vanilla protein powder

In blender, blend watermelon, raspberries, kefir, orange juice concentrate, hemp seeds, agave syrup and ice, if desired, until smooth.

Rosy Red Superfood Smoothie

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Servings: 3

2 cups watermelon cubes

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

1 cup low-fat raspberry kefir

2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate

2 tablespoons hemp seeds

2 tablespoons agave syrup

ice (optional)

In blender, blend watermelon, raspberries, kefir, orange juice concentrate, hemp seeds, agave syrup and ice, if desired, until smooth.

Watermelon Protein Shake

Recipe courtesy of Chrissy Carroll on behalf of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Servings: 1

1 cup chopped watermelon

1 cup frozen mango, chopped

1/4 cup tart cherry juice

1/2 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1/2 scoop vanilla or unflavored protein powder

1 tablespoon honey or to taste (optional)

In blender, blend watermelon, mango, cherry juice, Greek yogurt, protein powder and honey about 30 seconds until well combined.