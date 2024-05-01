Heather Gold Greenspan, age 81, of Ocean City, Maryland, passed away on April 18. Born in the Bronx, New York, to the late Mersh and Doris Gold.

Heather was the beloved wife of the late Michael A. Greenspan; loving mother of Lisa Greenspan Griffith (David) and David Greenspan; proud grandmother of Kendall Griffith, Matthew Griffith and Ryan Griffith; and dear sister of the late Rob Gold (Larry Hooker).

She is also survived by her cousins, Nancy Marcus (Roseanne Macari), Stephanie Beck (Stephen) and Robyn Robinson. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in education. She returned to New York after college and taught fifth grade in the White Plains public school system.

It was at the Empire State Building where she met her future husband, Michael Greenspan. They were married in 1964. While Michael was serving as a captain in the U.S. Army, Heather experienced the peripatetic life of an Army wife. She set up their household first at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and then at Fort Eustis, Virginia.

It was in the Army hospital at this latter base where she gave birth to their first child, Lisa.

After his honorable discharge, Heather and Michael moved to Montgomery County – first renting an apartment at College Gardens before settling into their long-time home in Rockville’s Flower Valley.

Heather was an active volunteer in her children’s schools and for their sports teams, especially soccer, the Flower Valley swim team, and the Rockville High School poms squad. In the 1970s, she worked at the Montgomery County jail teaching inmates to help them attain their GEDs. Later, she worked at Ciel’s, a fashionable women’s boutique in Potomac.

She became a long-time fundraiser for Brandeis University. Her miniature schnauzers were treated less like family pets and more like her youngest children. Once an especially unique name in the 1940s, her first name became more popular in the 1970s and 80s and as she got older, she would call herself the “oldest living Heather.”

Heather was an avid sports fan and active participant. Tuesdays were dedicated to mahjong with a core group of friends that played together for years. Heather loved the sun, the sand and the ocean. Annual summer family vacations were spent in Ocean City, Maryland, in later years, Heather became a semi-permanent resident spending an expanded season in the resort town that was her respite and refuge — doubly so with her brother and brother-in-law just down the road in Rehoboth.

It was here where she enjoyed the cherished company of her “beach family” that involved a daily tent city of chairs, towels, toys, coolers and an active group of extended family and friends. Heather’s favorite haunts included Ray’s for breakfast, OCMD or Higgins for crabs, Tequila Mockingbird, and Dumser’s for dessert.

But the role Heather was most proud of was grandmother. She was thrilled to spend time with the kids at the beach and took great pride in her grandchildren’s achievements. During the school year she attended many events and extracurricular activities and volunteered in the classroom. She was also a vocal presence at the full schedule of her grandchildren’s athletic contests. It was at these games where she endeared herself to a new generation of parents for her thoughtfulness, but also for her outspoken and unfiltered opinions about the play on the field, the quality of the coaching and every call made by the officials.

The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Brandeis University Fund, a cause close to Heather’s heart.