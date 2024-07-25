Hebrew University Launches New English-Taught Undergrad Program

A new immigrant, an Israeli and an international student strolling together at Hebrew University’s Safra campus at Givat Ram, in Jerusalem. (Courtesy of Hebrew University via JTA.org)

Early in her senior year in high school in Washington D.C., Elie Ravitz-Basser realized that the Israel-Gaza war would upend her college plans.

“I applied to four universities in the United States early in the fall, but everything changed after October 7,” she said. “At that point, I decided to attend college only in Israel, surrounded by people who share my Jewish values.”

Ravitz-Basser is set to start her bachelor’s degree this fall in Jerusalem, pursuing a double major in English and Liberal Arts at Hebrew University’s Rothberg International School. She’ll be part of a brand-new, three-year undergraduate degree program, offered in English for the first time at Hebrew University.

“This is a unique opportunity to study in Jerusalem and immerse myself in the Israeli culture,” Ravitz-Basser said. “I’m excited about the classes I’ll be taking and I feel a deep connection to my great-grandparents, who came to Israel from Poland in the 1920s with the vision of reestablishing their homeland.”

