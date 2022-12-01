Helen Cohen Fagelson, of Fairfax, passed away on Nov. 16. She was 105. She is predeceased by her husband, Bernard Fagelson; parents, Charles and Rose Cohen; and brothers, Sydney, David, Gil, Harold and Stanley. Helen is survived by her son, John Fagelson (Karen); and grandchildren, Sam Fagelson (Elissa) and Max Fagelson (Katherine). Helen was born on July 7, 1917, in Port Chester, N.Y. She survived two pandemics and the Great Depression. After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, she returned to New York and joined American Airlines where she became responsible for all seat assignments for the East Coast. She met her beloved husband, Bernard Fagelson, on a blind date arranged by a cousin. She came down to Washington, met him at 8 p.m. and was engaged by 11 p.m. Donations may be made to Insight Memory Care Center.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel