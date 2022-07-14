Helen Davis, of Chevy Chase, passed away on June 30, at age 102. After her children were in college, she enrolled in Brooklyn College at age 50, then went on to get a master’s degree in special education. Starting at age 60, she began her career as a special ed teacher in New York City public schools and taught for a decade before retiring and moving to Maryland.

She was the wife of the late Martin Davis; and mother of Joel Davis (Elizabeth), Donald Davis (Chris Naper) and the late Shelley Davis (Tom Smith). She was the sister of the late Henry Adelberg (Frieda), Mildred Trebach (the late Maurice Trebach), Paul Adelberg (Marlene) and Jerry Adelberg (Sheila); grandmother of Jennifer Davis, Jillian Klein (Michael Klein), Martin Davis and Nicholas Smith; great-grandmother of Isabel and Audrey Klein; and daughter of the late Rose and William Adelberg.

Contributions may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness or Farmworker Justice.