Helen Fruchter, aged 94, passed away on Saturday, June 8. Born in Washington, D.C., she cherished her lifelong connection to the area. Helen’s professional journey included roles as a civilian at the Pentagon and later in the accounting department at the Navy Yard. She resided in Silver Spring, Maryland, alongside her beloved husband of 66 years, Sy, who passed away in 2020.

Helen is survived by her five daughters and sons-in-law: Barbara (Jeffrey) Grunewald, Susan (George) Dobbs, Diane (Peter) Uhl, Nancy (Bill) Britt, and Linda (Larry) Shapero. She also leaves behind a legacy of joy through her 15 treasured grandchildren.

Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.