On June 30, Helen Keil Sossen of Silver Spring, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Sossen. Devoted mother of Joan (Abe) Brauner, Maureen (Joel) Postal and Deborah Sossen. Dear sister of David (the late Charlotte) Keil and the late Marie Keil. Cherished grandmother of Jason (Stacey) Brauner, Rachel Vogelstein, Diana (Josh) Blumenfeld, Daniel (Lindsey) Postal and Rebecca (Steve) Zielske and great-grandmother of Noah and Ilana Brauner, Sage and Parker Vogelstein, Emily and Daniel Blumenfeld, Aaron and Jack Postal and Danielle and Noah Zielske. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund (jnf.org).