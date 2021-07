Helen Luksenburg, of Beachwood, Ohio, and formerly of Silver Spring, passed away on July 22. She was 95. Helen was a Holocaust survivor and longtime U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum volunteer and donor. She is predeceased by her husband, the late William Luksenburg. Helen is survived by her sons, Harvey (Lillian) Luksenburg and Stanley (Pamela) Luksenburg, and daughter, Amy Luksenburg (David) Strachman; dear grandmother of Stephanie (Dean) Sumner, David (Dana) Luksenburg, Joseph Strachman, Yair (Sara Leora) Strachman and Ben Strachman; and great-grandmother of Vivienne Sumner and Hailey Luksenburg.