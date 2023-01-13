Helen Lynne Rubin, née Richman, 80, of Potomac, passed away on Jan. 3, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She had a bachelor of science degree in biology from Hunter College (1962), a bachelor of science degree in accounting from University of Maryland (1980) and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1982. She retired as vice president of Wells Fargo Mortgage in 2000.

Surviving her is her beloved husband of 60 years, David Noel Rubin; her children, Lee Stacey Rubin Chase and her spouse Robert, Hope Ellen Rubin and her spouse Richard Freedman, Brian Scott Rubin and his wife Trisha; her sister Eileen Rachelson and her husband Philip; and her six cherished grandchildren, Alex and Aidan Chase, Jason and Dana Freedman, and Sydney and Ian Rubin.

Donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.