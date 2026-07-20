On July 19, Helen Rheingold, of Rockville, Maryland, beloved wife of the late Harold Rheingold, devoted mother of Ira (Patrice), cherished grandmother of Justin (Kristin) and Evan (Sarah) and loving sister of the late Mack Shapiro (Harriet), the late Jack Shapiro (Charlotte) and the late Isadore (Irving) Shapiro, departed this life.

Helen, the daughter of immigrants, was the gentlest, friendliest and most thoughtful person imaginable. She made countless friends wherever she went, treating everyone with kindness, respect and dignity. She was particularly devoted to her grandsons, moving to Maryland from her beloved Brooklyn to actively participate in their lives and to proudly help them grow into the wonderful young men they are today. Helen was not only a mother to Ira and Patrice, and a grandmother to Justin and Evan, but she also provided motherly and grandmotherly care and advice to countless others and she considered all her friends, from all over the globe, to be part of her extended family.

She will be missed by everyone, and always remembered for her deep warmth, intelligence and devotion to all who were a part of her life. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington Associate Appreciation Fund.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.