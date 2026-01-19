Helen Wasserman

Helen B. Wasserman, 96, a longtime resident of the Bridgeport area, died Jan. 15 in Rockville, Maryland. She was born July 4, 1929, in Portland, Maine, as Helen Barbara Bernstein, went to Deering High School (whose fight song she could sing well into her 90s), graduated from Radcliﬀe College and received a master’s in education from the University of Bridgeport. In 1951 she married Dr. Edward Wasserman; they settled in his hometown, Bridgeport, later moving to Fairfield.

Over the course of 70 years in Connecticut, she devoted her time and energy to local activism and volunteer work, much of it involving children. She served on the board of directors of the Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust, Family Services Woodfield’s Family Assets program, Bridgeport Continuum of Care, Greater Bridgeport Interfaith Action, the Eastern Fairfield County United Way, Nuestra Casa del Pueblo and the Bridgeport Child Advocacy Coalition.

She also served as president of the Jewish Federation of Eastern Fairfield County and the Greater Bridgeport National Council of Jewish Women and was a founder of and adviser to the School Volunteer Association of Bridgeport. In addition, she served a term on the state’s Board of Governors for Higher Education; was part of Bridgeways Communication Corp., a group of women who operated a TV station on Channel 43, transmitting from Seymour, in the ’80s and ’90s as WCBT and WHAI; and served for several years on the board of the Southern Connecticut Gas Co. She was predeceased by her husband and one of her two sons, David Wasserman of University Park, Maryland. Survivors include her son Dan Wasserman, of New York City, and four grandchildren: Jacob Wasserman of Santa Monica, California, Adam Wasserman of Seattle, and Eunice Wasserman-Lom and Nereus Wasserman-Lom of New York City.

Those who are so moved are invited to donate to a charity serving children, such as one of the nonprofits mentioned above. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.