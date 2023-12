Helen Wenig Seasonwein (Age 100) of Chevy Chase, Md., passed away on Nov. 25.

Devoted mother of Robert (Diana) Seasonwein and Rosann (Richard) Gutman; dear sister of Sheldon (MaryJo) Wenig; dear grandmother of Johanna (Davis Ozdogan) Seasonwein, Elisabeth (Robert) Fraser, Paul (Stacey) Gutman and Stephen (Karen) Shapero; dear great-grandmother of Ari, Noa and Lia Ozdogan, Alexander Fraser, Olivia and Samuel Gutman, and McKenzie and Quinn Shapero.

Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood at plannedparenthood.org.