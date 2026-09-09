Helene Ruth Diamond Slonin

On Tuesday, August 11, 2026, Helene Slonin of West Palm Beach, FL (and previously of Potomac, MD). Wife of the late Nathan Slonin. Mother of Stephen Sigelman, and step mother to Iris Slonin, Ilene Rotstan, and Ina Colbert; Daughter of the late Aaron and late Cecelia Diamond. Sister of the late David Diamond. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at Mount Lebanon Cemetary, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.