On May 16, Henri Mitler, of Clarksburg, passed away at age 92. Henri was born in Paris to Jacob and Cecile Mitler. As a child, Henri lived in Buenos Aires and then later moved to New York. Henri graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, City College of New York and earned his doctorate degree from Princeton University. His career in astrophysics and fire science took him from the Harvard Observatory to the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Henri leaves his devoted wife, Susan; son, Daniel; and daughter, Julia. Donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders (donate.doctorswithoutborders.org).

