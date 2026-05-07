Henry Cohn

On April 30, Henry Allen Cohn of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away a few weeks after celebrating his 79th birthday with family.

Beloved husband of the late Thanh-Dung Cohn for over 30 years, who preceded him in death in 2009. He is survived by his second wife, Lenore Wright Cohn of Winnipeg, Canada; son, Michael Cohn; daughter-in-law, Ami Bhavsar-Cohn; and his grandchildren, Rowan Cohn and Ryker Cohn, all of Hollywood, Maryland.

Henry earned his Juris Doctor from Northwestern University and dedicated over 34 years to the Department of Veterans Affairs. After using his analytical and legal expertise to perform many roles in support of our veterans, he ended his career with the VA’s Home Loan Guaranty program.

He loved to travel, and circumnavigated the globe in 2010. He spent much of his time connecting with folks from all around the world online. He was affectionately known as “The Owl” to those who knew him best.

In lieu of flowers, you may order a memorial tree in his honor through this link. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.