On Feb. 6, Henry Jacobs, of Olney, died at age 84. Born to Bertram and Rachel Jacobs in Portsmouth, Va., he studied at the University of Virginia.

At Tifereth Israel Congregation, he was president twice and chairman of committees including education and funeral practices. At B’nai Shalom of Olney, he was president twice and chairman of committees including education, Men’s Club, and religious. He was also minyan leader.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; his son, David Jacobs; his daughter, MollyBeth Jacobs Rushfield; son in law, Stuart Rushfield; grandsons, Joseph Rushfield and Benjamin Rushfield; brother, Sam; and sisters, Sandra and Barbara.