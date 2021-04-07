Herbert Blair Berkowitz

Dr. Herbert B. Berkowitz, of Gaithersburg, peacefully passed away on March 18. He was 85. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Aug. 31, 1935, he was the son of the late Sam and Helen Berkowitz. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He served in the Army at Ft. Lee, Va. After his service, he practiced pediatrics in Laurel, and then opened his own office in Greenbelt, where he remained for almost 40 years.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cynthia; his sons, Jason (Major) and Dr. Jared (Elizabeth); and adored grandchildren, Liam and Maya. He is also survived by his sister, Judith (Dr. Jerry Liepack) of Columbus, Ohio; and nieces, Laura (Ari) Hirschman and Melissa (Ron) Rabinowitz; and numerous cousins. Donations may be made to Children’s National Medical Center. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.