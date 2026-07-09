Herbert Chubin, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away on June 24, 2026. He was 90.

Herb was born in 1935 in Philadelphia to the late David and Esther Chubin. He earned a B.S. at Temple University and an M.B.A. in Accounting at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. He passed the Pennsylvania CPA examination in 1962. An Army ROTC student at Temple, he went on to serve eight years in the active reserves.

During his career he worked in auditing and CFO positions for companies including KPMG, Anthony & Sylvan Pools, and Keystone Motors, as well as for the Trenton, NJ public schools. He also served as an adjunct accounting professor at various colleges, including Northern Virginia Community College.

Herb dedicated countless hours to community organizations, including the Lawrence Township Rotary Club (President), the Central NJ Better Business Bureau (President), and the Princeton Chamber of Commerce (Chairman of the Board).

Herb was married to his late wife Selma Chubin (née Parris) for 61 years. They lived in Yardley, Pennsylvania, and were active members of Shir Ami in Newtown, where Herb served on the Board of Directors, and founding members of Congregation Kol Emet in Yardley. In 2011, they moved to Bethesda to be closer to their grandchildren. In 2014, Herb and Selma became adult b’nai mitzvah at Congregation Beth El in Bethesda, and Herb greatly enjoyed being a part of their chavurah at Beth El over the last several years.

After Selma’s death in 2022, Herb moved to Ingleside at King Farm, where he learned how to play bridge, continued to grow vegetables, and served as an active member of several resident-led interest groups. Herb was a life-long advocate for the security of the State of Israel, traveled there with his family on several occasions, and wrote op-eds and letters to the editor which were published in various newspapers. In May 2024, Herb traveled with a Beth El group to Israel to volunteer and bear witness to the aftermath of the Hamas atrocities on October 7th.

Herb is survived by his two daughters, Marlene Chubin and Ellen Chubin Epstein; son-in-law, David Epstein; and beloved grandchildren, Max and Abigail Epstein. Herb will be remembered for his unforced, insightful, and self-deprecating sense of humor; strongly held principles; deep empathy; and dedication to helping others.

Contributions in his memory can be made to American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) or to HIAS.