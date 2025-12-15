Herbert Halperin

Herbert “Herb” Halperin, a respected businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist, passed away on Dec. 10. His beloved wife, Ruby, the love of his life, predeceased him in June 2022. Born in New York in 1929, Herb grew up in the Washington, D.C., area. He attended Roosevelt High School in Washington and raised his family in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Herb was a generous supporter of many charities, but the one most meaningful to him was the Israeli Tennis Education Centers in Be’er Sheva and the playground there named in honor of Herb and Ruby and dedicated to all the children of Israel. Herb may be best remembered as the creator of the Double H brand of food products. He is survived by his son, Michael Halperin (Pam), and his daughters, Arlene Starnes and Ellen Segarra. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Candice (Doug), Sean (Dawn), Melanie, Seth, Fallon (Anders), Amanda (Rich) and his great-grandchildren, Charlie, Braden, Kenley and Ruby.

Memorial contributions in Herb’s memory may be made to the Israeli Tennis and Education Centers Foundation, 165 East 56 Street, 2nd Fl., New York, NY 10022, and to the namesake playground, or to a charity of your choosing. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.