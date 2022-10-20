Herbert Leonard Chabot “Herb,” of Aspen Hill, passed away on Oct. 11. He was 91. Herb is survived by his wife of 71 years, Aleen Chabot; children, Elliot (Chris Swan), Donald (Nicki Sideris), Lewis and Nancy Jo (Parker Potter); and grandchildren, Jules and Niko Chabot and Sophie Potter. Donations may be made to Family and Nursing Care Foundation (familynursingcare.com/foundation) or Children’s National Hospital Fund (childrensnational.org). Those who are willing and able are encouraged to donate blood through the American Red Cross.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel