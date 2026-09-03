Herbert Louis Tanenbaum, 98, a prominent cardiologist, passed away August 20th at Fairfax Hospital, in Falls Church, VA..

Dr. Tanenbaum was born and raised in Washington, D.C. living with his family in their small family corner grocery store. He graduated from Georgetown University in 1948 and was valedictorian of Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1952. He was instrumental in establishing the cardiac catheterization laboratory at the Washington Hospital Center and was nationally recognized for his original research while at the National Institutes of Health.

He was recognized by the American College of Cardiology for his excellence and was president of multiple medical societies. He served in 3 branches of the military as well. He was an active member of Beth El Synagogue in Bethesda, MD and raised his family in his Bethesda home where he had resided for 67 years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elaine Bresler Tanenbaum. Survivors include 5 sons, Dr. Bruce Tanenbaum (Kristin), Michael Marine, Dr. Robert Tanenbaum (Kelly), Steven Tanenbaum, and Dr. Mark Tanenbaum (Claire). He has 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Herb’s memory to Beth El Synagogue, Bethesda, Maryland Elaine Tanenbaum Religious School Enrichment Fund.