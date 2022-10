Herbert M. Danick, of Rockville, passed away on Sept. 23. Husband of Joan Zabresky Danick; father of David (Sandi), Joel (Susie) and Michael (Jenny) Danick; grandfather of Brett (Hayley) Danick, Gillian (David) Zale, Drew (fiancee, Jessica Van Horn) and Alyssa Danick; brother of Warren (Sandy) Danick; and brother-in-law of Alice and John Day. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

