Herbert Meyer Levengard, of Silver Spring, died on July 14 at 93. Beloved husband of Joyce E. Levengard. Devoted father of Mark (Kathleen) Levengard, Jack Levengard (Sophia) and Deborah (Christopher) Couture. Loving grandfather of Scott, Adam, Rebecca, Katrina and Eric. Cherished great-grandfather of Jon. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

