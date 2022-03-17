Herbert Ostrof, of Silver Spring, passed away on March 5. He was 92. Korean War Army veteran from 1951 to 1953. During his service, he received the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the National Guard Faithful Service Medal. Herbert was a member of the Jewish Community Center Men’s Group in Rockville. He was predeceased by his wife, Marion, and survived by many friends. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care.

